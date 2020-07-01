Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court says it won't hear oral arguments in a lawsuit seeking to purge thousands of voters from the rolls until at least September, raising questions about whether the justices will rule before the Nov. 3 presidential election. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the justices voted 5-2 Tuesday to take up the case as part of their regular schedule. That means the earliest that oral arguments could be held is Sept. 29. Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued last year to remove from the rolls about 129,000 voters who may have moved.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Public health officials are closing indoor service at bars in Madison as the Fourth of July weekend approaches and as the number of coronavirus cases accelerate, many involving young people in Wisconsin’s largest college community. The order from Public Health Madison & Dane County allows bars that have patios to keep them open and it limits the number of people who may eat inside restaurants to 25% capacity. The new restrictions could invite a legal challenge from bar owners. Tavern League of Wisconsin lobbyist Scott Stenger said public health officials are unfairly punishing bar owners and not taking into account what role the recent protests over police brutality may have in the surge.

MONONA, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a lagoon in a Madison suburb as an officer-involved death. The department says the death happened after a police chase Saturday. The body was found Monday in a Monona lagoon. Authorities say officers began chasing the vehicle after suspecting it was connected to some violent crimes in Madison. The vehicle crashed into some trees and the driver fled on foot. Officers used a tracking dog to help find the driver, but failed to do so Saturday.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ office says there is no written record of anyone authorizing one of his aides to secretly record a phone call with top Republican lawmakers. Evers has refused to say who made the May 14 recording of a conference call that involved him, his aides and GOP legislative leaders. The Democratic governor has promised that secret recordings won’t happen again. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that Evers' office responded to an open records request with a brief letter saying there was no record of anyone authorizing the recording. The letter also said Evers’ office had no other recordings of conversations with lawmakers.