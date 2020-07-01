Advertisement

‘Friday the 13th’-like villain stars in PSA for mask wearing

‘It’s not easy. A mask kind of makes people uncomfortable’
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/Gray News) – A character who looks a lot like “Friday the 13th” villain Jason Voorhees is the poster boy for a new public service announcement encouraging New Yorkers to wear masks during the pandemic.

State officials hope a dose of humor will help with the cause.

“It’s not easy. A mask kind of makes people uncomfortable,” the character narrates as residents of Manhattan dodge the hockey mask-wearing figure.

The 30-second PSA was released by Ogilvy Health.

“I know, the whole chainsaw thing, I get it,” the narration continues. “But the thing is, behind the mask, I’m a regular guy.”

Sitting dejected on a park bench, a little girl approaches, giving him a standard face mask. He puts it on and gets a nod of approval from the girl.

The PSA ends: “Wearing a mask can be scary. Not wearing one can be deadly.”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pet Project: Meet Toph

Updated: moments ago
Toph is a 2-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Humane Society of Marathon County.

News

Items to pack in your basket for the perfect picnic

Updated: 6 minutes ago

National

Russians voters agree to extend Putin’s rule to 2036

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA
A majority of Russians approved amendments to Russia’s constitution in a weeklong vote ending Wednesday, allowing President Vladimir Putin to hold power until 2036, although the balloting was tarnished by widespread reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities.

Coronavirus

Watching Sun Belt spikes, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By JAKE COYLE
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.

News

Pet Project: Meet Toph

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Pet Project: Meet Toph

Latest News

News

Marshfield Clinic Research Institute receives $22.5 million to serve as CDC reference lab

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The integrated Research and Development Lab at the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute has received a $22.5 million grant to serve as the sole central reference lab in the nation to support the CDC on several COVID-19 studies.

Coronavirus

Fauci urges planning to get children back to school

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
States are grappling with the question of how to reopen schools amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

National

Citing racial bias, San Francisco will end release of mug shots

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ Associated Press
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the policy means the department will no longer release booking photos of suspects to the media or allow officers to post them online.

National

Hong Kong police make first arrests under new national security law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zen Soo
Any person taking part in secessionist activities, such as shouting slogans or holding up banners and flags urging for the city's independence, is in violation of the law regardless of whether violence is used.

National

Trump officials defend response to Russia bounty threat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, ZEKE MILLER and JAMES LaPORTA Associated Press
Lawmakers have been demanding answers over the allegations, and Democrats have accused Trump of bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the risk of U.S. soldiers' lives.