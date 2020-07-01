First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday: Hot and muggy heat index values 92° to 95°

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday and Saturday. Hazy, hot, and muggy conditions arrive on Friday and will continue this weekend. Heat index values on Friday will be in low 90s and in the mid 90s on Saturday.

A summer-like pattern will be in place for much of the region in the next 5 to 7 days. It will also be muggy with dew points in the upper 60s close to 70 degrees. Low temperatures will only fall into the mid to upper 60s. Air condition and fans will be working overtime for the next few days. Chances for showers and storms will be minimal over the weekend. A bit of a cool down will arrive late Sunday into Monday.

The hottest heat index values will be in mid to late afternoon. (WSAW)

Heat index values 92° to 97° (WSAW)

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.