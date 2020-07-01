Advertisement

Everest Metro Police enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for fireworks

Everest Metro Police Chief Clayton Schulz says the general rule of thumb is that if it flies or explodes, it’s illegal.
By Eric Zahn
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A zero-tolerance fireworks policy will be in effect during the 4th of July holiday period, with fireworks violations being enforced by the Everest Metro Police Department, as well as many other Wausau metro area law enforcement departments. Barring extenuating circumstances, all officers shall issue citations for all fireworks violations they are called to.

For more information please visit the Wisconsin Department of Justice page on Fireworks Law information that references statutory regulations and permits.

