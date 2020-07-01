Everest Metro Police enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for fireworks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A zero-tolerance fireworks policy will be in effect during the 4th of July holiday period, with fireworks violations being enforced by the Everest Metro Police Department, as well as many other Wausau metro area law enforcement departments. Barring extenuating circumstances, all officers shall issue citations for all fireworks violations they are called to.

Everest Metro Police Chief Clayton Schulz says the general rule of thumb is that if it flies or explodes, it’s illegal.

For more information please visit the Wisconsin Department of Justice page on Fireworks Law information that references statutory regulations and permits.

