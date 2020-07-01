Deep Bench: Drug overdose and substance addiction goes up in Wisconsin during pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Nationwide, federal and local officials are reporting a surge in opioid addiction and overdoses. It’s seen as a hidden epidemic within the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, across the nation suspected overdoses jumped 18% in March when compared to last year. The stats then jumped up, with 29% in April and 42% in May, according to the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program.

Here in Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported that from January to May of this year, the state’s suspected opioid overdoses number was 2,739. That number represents a 48% increase from 1,852 at the same time last year.

On Wednesday, Melissa Moore joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss how the statewide numbers compare to those locally. Moore is a prevention specialist with the Marathon County Health Department.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.