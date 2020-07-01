Deep Bench: Ahead of the extreme heatwave, kid safety advocates stress the dangers of leaving kids in hot cars

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wednesday is National Heatstroke Prevention Day. It also serves as an important reminder to always check the car backseat, so kids are not left inside during dangerously hot days.

Victims’ families and child safety advocates are urging federal action on a safety standard requiring that every new car be equipped with currently available technology that can detect a child trapped inside a hot car. The Hot Cars Act requires the United States Department of Transportation to issue a safety standard within two years that would require new vehicles to be equipped with technology that both detects the presence of an occupant in a vehicle and provides a warning to individuals inside and outside of the vehicle about the presence of the occupant. On Wednesday, the bill passed the Senate and now goes to the House for a vote.

“The only thing more tragic than a child or animal dying in a hot car is knowing that there are solutions that exist that could prevent this and they aren’t being utilized. By not using available technology, we are shamefully allowing this to happen over and over again. The price of inaction is the life of children and that is simply unacceptable,” said Janette Fennell, president of KidsAndCars.org.

After 20 years of public education, the number of children dying in hot cars has gotten worse, not better. The years 2018 and 2019 were the worst years ever with over 100 babies and small children killed nationwide in a preventable accident. Additionally, KidsAndCars.org documented over 100 pets that died in hot cars nationwide during that same time period.

Sue Auriemma from KidsAndCars.org joined the Deep Bench on Wednesday on NewsChannel 7 at 4. She said nobody believes that a hot car tragedy is going to happen to them or their family, until it does. She said already this year, six children have died in hot cars.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.