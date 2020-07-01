Advertisement

Deep Bench: 61% of Americans are blindsided by medical bills

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Do you know anyone who has been blindsided by a medical bill? You are not alone. In fact, 61% of Americans have said that they have been hit by surprise medical bills.

The problem is so bad that 1/3 of Americans are afraid to seek healthcare because of the hidden costs. During this pandemic, that could be putting hundreds of thousands of lives at risk.

During this pandemic, the need for price transparency has never been more important. Cynthia Fisher is the founder of PatientRightsAdvocate.org and she is dedicated to bringing system-wide price transparency to healthcare, so patients aren’t surprised by unexpected medical bills. She joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday to discuss what consumers can do right now.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DPI releases new academic standards ahead of school year

Updated: moments ago
DPI releases new academic standards ahead of school year

Deep Bench

Deep Bench: Ahead of the extreme heatwave, kid safety advocates stress the dangers of leaving kids in hot cars

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
As we enter into the dangerous heat this week, it's more important that ever to stop hot car tragedies. After more than 20 years of public education, children are dying at record-breaking rates.

News

Marathon County Judge Jill N. Falstad retires, leaving legacy of supporting victims

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Stella Porter
Marathon County Judge Jill N. Falstad is retiring after more than 30 years of service to the county.

Deep Bench

Deep Bench: Drug overdose and substance addiction goes up in Wisconsin during pandemic

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Opioid addiction and substance abuse in Wisconsin worsens due to the coronavirus pandemic. We looked at how the state numbers compare to those in Marathon County.

Latest News

News

Marathon Co. Judge Jill Falstad celebrates retirement

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Marathon Co. Judge Jill Falstad celebrates retirement

News

Everest Metro Police enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for fireworks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Zahn
Everest Metro Police Chief Clayton Schulz says the general rule of thumb is that if it flies or explodes, it’s illegal.

News

Difficulties with contact tracing in rural areas

Updated: 1 hour ago
Difficulties with contact tracing in rural areas

News

Be aware of hidden medical costs that can add up to big bills

Updated: 1 hour ago
Be aware of hidden medical costs that can add up to big bills

News

Avoiding hot car deaths as temperatures soar

Updated: 1 hours ago
Avoiding hot car deaths as temperatures soar

News

Tik Tok post gets local men in Brad Paisley video

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tik Tok post gets local men in Brad Paisley video