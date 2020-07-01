Deep Bench: 61% of Americans are blindsided by medical bills

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Do you know anyone who has been blindsided by a medical bill? You are not alone. In fact, 61% of Americans have said that they have been hit by surprise medical bills.

The problem is so bad that 1/3 of Americans are afraid to seek healthcare because of the hidden costs. During this pandemic, that could be putting hundreds of thousands of lives at risk.

During this pandemic, the need for price transparency has never been more important. Cynthia Fisher is the founder of PatientRightsAdvocate.org and she is dedicated to bringing system-wide price transparency to healthcare, so patients aren’t surprised by unexpected medical bills. She joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday to discuss what consumers can do right now.

