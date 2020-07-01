Community members join local immigration discussion

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service (WIPPS) is giving the community an opportunity to open up with “Conversations About Immigration in our Community.”

Tuesday, WIPPS held an immigration discussion over Zoom to help give people in the community the opportunity to become more informed and speak their minds about immigration at a local level.

The meeting welcomed thoughts and ideas from anyone interested in joining. There were many people ranging from different cities around Marathon County giving their thoughts about immigration in the united states at the meeting.

It was a 90-minute discussion that included trained moderators as they followed a National Issues Forum guide and break it down.

The attendees debated different issues about immigration including current laws in place, the need for immigrants, and how they should be respected not only in Wisconsin but in the United States among many other topics.

“Sometimes, we may not reach common ground, that’s the interesting part,” Executive Director of WIPPS Eric Giordano said. “It’s part of democracy but let’s talk through the issues in ways that make sense to us as local citizens.”

It was a discussion to help people talk about issues that are pressing such as racism and diversity.

Girodano said the issue of immigration has been a growing problem for years and he’s glad to give people a local platform to discuss and come to agreements about immigration in the United States.

He also said it is the mission of WIPPS to educate and engage people to allow their voices to be heard.

“It’s an attempt to help people to learn how to speak civilly about complex issues and so in a way it’s a practice of democracy you might say,” he said.

There will be another virtual meeting on July 14 to give more opportunities for community members to discuss issues of immigration.

For information on how to register, visit WIPP’s website at https://wipps.org/

