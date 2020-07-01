Advertisement

Community members join local immigration discussion

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service (WIPPS) is giving the community an opportunity to open up with “Conversations About Immigration in our Community.”

Tuesday, WIPPS held an immigration discussion over Zoom to help give people in the community the opportunity to become more informed and speak their minds about immigration at a local level.

The meeting welcomed thoughts and ideas from anyone interested in joining. There were many people ranging from different cities around Marathon County giving their thoughts about immigration in the united states at the meeting.

It was a 90-minute discussion that included trained moderators as they followed a National Issues Forum guide and break it down.

The attendees debated different issues about immigration including current laws in place, the need for immigrants, and how they should be respected not only in Wisconsin but in the United States among many other topics.

“Sometimes, we may not reach common ground, that’s the interesting part,” Executive Director of WIPPS Eric Giordano said. “It’s part of democracy but let’s talk through the issues in ways that make sense to us as local citizens.”

It was a discussion to help people talk about issues that are pressing such as racism and diversity.

Girodano said the issue of immigration has been a growing problem for years and he’s glad to give people a local platform to discuss and come to agreements about immigration in the United States.

He also said it is the mission of WIPPS to educate and engage people to allow their voices to be heard.

“It’s an attempt to help people to learn how to speak civilly about complex issues and so in a way it’s a practice of democracy you might say,” he said.

There will be another virtual meeting on July 14 to give more opportunities for community members to discuss issues of immigration.

For information on how to register, visit WIPP’s website at https://wipps.org/

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dept. of Public Instruction gives $1.8 billion to Wisconsin schools

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Tuesday that in June, the agency distributed a total of $1.8 billion to schools across the state to support mental health programs in public schools, special education students, transportation costs, and other categorical state aids.

News

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office to host boating and hunter safety courses

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Thelen
Oneida County Sheriff's Office to offer hunting and boating courses

News

WIPPS hosts immigration discussion

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Short supply of appliances and parts

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday: Hot and muggy heat index values 92° to 95°

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day on Friday and Saturday.

News

Child hurt in ATV crash in Marathon County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thelen
Child hurt in ATV rollover in Marathon County

News

Opposition over proposed development in Adams Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Neighbors angry over proposed development in Adams Co., planned as a camp for at-risk youth.

News

Medical leaders concerned as COVID-19 hospitalizations, hotline calls rise in central Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
The medical community in central Wisconsin is concerned as COVID-19 cases continue steadily rising throughout the past month, and a holiday weekend portends more mass gatherings and the potential for reduced precautions.

News

As pool sales skyrocket, what you need to know about staying safe

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
Summer is in full swing, but many public pools are still closed for the season

News

Businesses concerned about closures due to uptick in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
Businesses concerned about closures due to uptick in COVID-19 cases