Child hurt in ATV crash in Marathon County

The victim was flown to the hospital on a medical helicopter
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Marathon County sheriff’s deputies say a 7-year-old boy was hurt in an ATV crash in the Town of Hewitt late Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on private property northeast of Wausau at about 5:30 p.m.

Deputies say the victim suffered serious injuries when the vehicle rolled over and was transported to the Marshfield Hospital on a medical helicopter.

He was a passenger on the ATV driven by his brother. Both were believed to have been wearing helmets.

Neither the victim’s name nor his condition has been released.

The DNR and Marathon County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

