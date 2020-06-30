Wisconsin News Digest

Here’s a look at AP’s general news coverage in Wisconsin. Questions about coverage plans go to News Editor Doug Glass at 612-332-2727 or dglass@ap.org. Jeff Baenen is on the desk.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories, digests and digest advisories will keep you up to date.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

AROUND THE STATE:

TEACHING-DIVERSITY

MADISON, Wis. — A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum Tuesday shows the public school teaching staff in Wisconsin is not reflective of the diversity of the state’s students. UPCOMING: 300-400 words.

GRANDPARENTS KILLED

APPLETON, Wis. — A Wisconsin teenager has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his grandparents, but his lawyers will argue at a trial that he shouldn’t be held criminally responsible because he was mentally ill. Alexander Kraus, 18, of Neenah, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of Dennis and Letha Kraus on April 14, 2019, at their Grand Chute home. SENT: 205 words.

MICHIGAN PIPELINE

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — A Michigan judge who ordered the temporary shutdown of an Enbridge oil pipeline that runs beneath a channel linking two of the Great Lakes is scheduled to convene a hearing Tuesday on whether to extend the requirement. Developing.

BEAR RESCUED

BLOOMER, Wis. — A Wisconsin family helped save a young bear that was struggling to breathe while swimming in a lake with its head caught in a plastic food container. SENT: 290 words. Video.

IN BRIEF:

TRIPLE FATAL-WISCONSIN, MISSING SKIER-FOUND DEAD

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to apmlw@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.