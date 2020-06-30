Associated Press Wisconsin Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 30.

The following events are listed for your planning only and their appearance here does not indicate The Associated Press plans coverage. Please note that all scheduled events are subject to change. Contact numbers listed are not intended for publication.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Milwaukee bureau is reachable at 414-225-3580. Send daybook items to Wisconsin@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Wisconsin and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 30 7:00 PM Dem Sen. Tammy Baldwin on virtual campaign trail for Joe Biden - Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin campaigns virtually for presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, headlining a Biden for President and Democratic Party of Wisconsin Pride Celebration, with Democratic National Committee Secretary and Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Rae, discussing the history of Pride, the work of LGBTQ activists in Wisconsin, the Out for Biden program, and Joe Biden's plan to advance LGBTQ equality across the country and the world. Other speakers include Biden for President LGBTQ+ Vote Director Reggie Greer, LGBTQ+ health equity advocate Elle Halo, and Democratic Party of Wisconsin Executive Director Nellie Sires

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

Media should RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeXP9vJQE5zwMQe7UpDMG-zjR5ZzZ6QgVKpC9HkuMn0rsViIw/viewform no later than 5:00 PM CT on Tuesday, June 30.

--------------------

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 01 11:30 AM Wisconsin State Treasurer Godlewski discusses need for funding with Dem Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski hosts press call with Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin to illustrate the 'urgent need' for federal funding for essential workers

Weblinks: http://www.wisconsin.gov, https://twitter.com/GovEvers

Contacts: Julie Benkoske, julie.benkoske2@wisconsin.gov, 1 608 266 1095

To RSVP, please contact Julie Benkoske at (920) 420-8279 or email julie.benkoske2@wisconsin.gov.