Wausau school board holds special meeting for upcoming year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Wausau School Board held a special meeting Monday night, to discuss what the 2020-2021 school year will look like with the COVID-19 pandemic. The board discussed 13 facets of the school operation, to see what would be the safest and most effective way to educate kids in the Wausau School District.

Prior to the meeting, the board sent out a survey to parents in the community asking them what their preference would be in terms of face-to-face or virtual learning. Of the 2,275 results they received, over 65% said that in-person teaching would work best, with only 18% of families saying that would not work for them. The board didn’t make any decisions on what type of teaching they would choose, saying they wanted to see what the COVID-19 numbers in the Wausau area would look like at the start of the school year.

“I think we can pretty accurately ascertain what the community wants,” Wausau School District Superintendent Keith Hilts said. “The majority of the community wants us to go back to school. But you also heard a significant portion of our families that aren’t comfortable in really any of the scenarios. So we’re probably going to continue to reach out over the summer to our families to explore how can we best support them and their students and their child’s education,” Hilts added.

No concrete decisions were made, but the board did decide to discuss and develop ideas further on their next meeting on July 13.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.