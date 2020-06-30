Advertisement

Wausau police officer tests positive for COVID-19; 11 quarantined

Chief Ben Bliven said 11 officers are in quarantine
A Wausau police officer on patrol, undated (WSAW file photo)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department confirmed Tuesday afternoon that one of its officers had tested positive for COVID-19. Chief Ben Bliven tells NewsChannel 7 that 11 in total are in quarantine after exposure to the officer, out of a roughly 80-member department.

According to the department’s Facebook page, they became aware of the case Monday. Since then, officers say they’ve developed a list of community members who may have come in contact with that officer. The release says the department is in contact with the Marathon County Health Department, and that members of the public who have been in contact with the officer will be contacted.

“Please do not contact the Wausau Police Department or the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department to inquire if you were in contact with this officer,” Bliven said in the press release. “We have developed that list and the Health Department will be in contact with those citizens.”

Bliven says the department will not be reverting to their emergency shift protocols at this time, which they transitioned out of a few weeks ago. In March, the department adopted a six-day-on, eighteen-day-off schedule with minimum staffing to ensure they would have enough officers to meet the demand if their staff were severely impacted by COVID-19.

The department is not releasing additional information about the health status of the officer who tested positive. According to the press release, the department has implemented numerous protocols to protect staff and citizens from potential exposure.

