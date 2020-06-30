Townline Market helps Wisconsin woman with Down Syndrome grow business

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Gracie Jagler has Down syndrome. A native of Watertown, she started her company when she was 19 years old. Now, one of Wausau’s most well-known mom and pop shops is helping further her mission.

“Well when Grace was 19, she was done with school, she determined she was done,” said John Jagler, Gracie’s father.

With her disability, it was tough to find a job she was passionate about that also made sense, so she started ‘Gracie’s Doggie Delights’.

“Started out as something you know to give Gracie something to do,” said John. “And see where it goes.”

Where it went was from something to keep Gracie busy, to a full-fledged, thriving family business.

“We’d get a sale, Gracie would yell ‘sale’, and come down and pack the stuff,” said John. “Then all of a sudden it was ‘cha-ching, cha-ching, cha-ching.’”

But only recently did John connect with a place he spent a lot of time at growing up, Townline Market.

“A couple of months ago John had called up here because they were having trouble getting some of their products,” said Dave Jagler, owner of Townline Market. “Their chicken hearts weren’t available.”

Dave and John Jagler are cousins.

“I remember going into Townline Market when we were little kids,” said John. “His (Dave’s) mom and dad would sneak us a piece of candy from the counter.”

The phone call between the two was an opportunity.

"But since we were talking, I said, 'you know John, I'd really love to handle Gracie's dog treats,'" Dave said.

"Within 12 hours he was calling back saying, 'we don't want to run out, you better send some more,'" said John.

"On Facebook, when I wrote on there that we had Gracie's treats, I've never had so many positive remarks,"' Dave said.

From Watertown to Wausau, family helping family, to allow a young woman to push past any barriers life may have thrown at her.

“We’re sure glad to have the support of Wausau,” said John. “Because we’ve been sending a lot of treats up his way.”

“I think it’s phenomenal,” Dave said. “To show that even with limitations, anyone can do anything.”

