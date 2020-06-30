Harley-Davidson to cut jobs in Tomahawk
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Harley-Davidson will layoff close to 50 employees at it’s Tomahawk location.
A spokesperson for Harley-Davidson released the following statement:
“As course of normal business, Harley-Davidson regularly adjusts its production plan and appropriately sizes its workforce. The company announced it will adjust its production volume, which will result in a workforce reduction of approximately 50 Tomahawk employees.”
