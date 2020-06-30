Advertisement

There are snakes that can fly and scientists now know how

What's next 2020?
By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – It seems that 2020 is full of surprises.

Scientists are now talking about flying snakes from Southeast Asia.

The paradise tree snake isn’t new, but researchers have figured out how they can remain airborne for so long.

“When flying snakes glide, they use aerial undulation,” the study in the journal Nature Physics says.

Their snaky movements help stabilize them and allow the snakes to increase their glide distance. It’s kind of like swimming through the air.

The snakes also spread their ribs, giving them greater wind resistance.

The researchers filmed the snakes leaping from tall poles and catching their every motion to come to their conclusions.

