Summer Healthy Family Challenge open to all Wisconsin families

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mission: Healthy Kids is offering an opportunity for Wisconsin families to participate in a free Summer Healthy Family Challenge beginning Monday, June 29.

Mission: Healthy Kids helps Wisconsin kids and families learn how to eat right, stay fit and feel good about their bodies.

The challenge is for families to complete activities that contribute to healthy habits focusing on the areas of nutrition, physical activity and mindfulness.

Families completing the challenge will be entered into a drawing to win one of five family prize packages.

Families can register to participate at missionhealthykids.org. Once registered, you will gain access to an online portal where you will find activity suggestions, links to resources, instructions and more.

You must complete the Summer Healthy Family Challenge and questionnaire by Friday, August 7.

