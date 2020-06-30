Packers hosting job fair for Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are hosting a job fair for Lambeau Field.

The team is looking to hire several hundred people for part-time jobs at the stadium. The Packers are looking for game day staff to work in guest services and security.

The job fair is Tuesday, June 30, 4-7 p.m. It’s located at The Turn sports bar in Titletown. The Turn is located to the west of Lambeau Field.

Job fair applicants are required to wear masks. The job fair will be set up for social distancing.

Applicants can park in the Titletown lot off Lombardi Ave or in Lambeau Field Parking Lots 5 and 6.

As of now, Packers training camp is scheduled to start in late July. The team needs workers for Family Night, preseason, regular season and hopefully, playoffs.

“Our guest services team works with fans in our stadium, they are there to answer questions, make sure people know where they need to go, and be a great resource for people visiting Lambeau Field. And our security team make sure people get in and out safely to the stadium and make sure everybody’s doing well once they’re inside the stadium,” says Chris Cohorst, HR Manager.

Those who want to get a head start or cannot attend the job fair can fill out the application online at https://www.packers.com/lambeau-field/employment

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.