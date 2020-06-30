Advertisement

Packers hosting job fair for Lambeau Field

Applicants are required to wear masks
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are hosting a job fair for Lambeau Field.

The team is looking to hire several hundred people for part-time jobs at the stadium. The Packers are looking for game day staff to work in guest services and security.

The job fair is Tuesday, June 30, 4-7 p.m. It’s located at The Turn sports bar in Titletown. The Turn is located to the west of Lambeau Field.

Job fair applicants are required to wear masks. The job fair will be set up for social distancing.

Applicants can park in the Titletown lot off Lombardi Ave or in Lambeau Field Parking Lots 5 and 6.

As of now, Packers training camp is scheduled to start in late July. The team needs workers for Family Night, preseason, regular season and hopefully, playoffs.

“Our guest services team works with fans in our stadium, they are there to answer questions, make sure people know where they need to go, and be a great resource for people visiting Lambeau Field. And our security team make sure people get in and out safely to the stadium and make sure everybody’s doing well once they’re inside the stadium,” says Chris Cohorst, HR Manager.

Those who want to get a head start or cannot attend the job fair can fill out the application online at https://www.packers.com/lambeau-field/employment

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lorne Cook
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

News

Harley-Davidson to cut jobs in Tomahawk

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Harley-Davidson will layoff close to 50 employees at it’s Tomahawk location.

News

Central Wisconsin 4-H clubs unite to help families bring summer camp to their backyards

Updated: 1 hours ago
The ‘Camp in a Box’ program equips families with three days worth of lumberjack activities focusing on nature, well being, and physical activity

Local

Camp in a Box

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

Latest News

News

Wausau School Board

Updated: 14 hours ago
Wausau School Board

News

Gracie's Doggie Delights

Updated: 14 hours ago
Gracie's Doggie Delights

News

Wausau school board holds special meeting for upcoming year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The Wausau School Board held a special meeting Monday night, to discuss what the 2020-2021 school year will look like with the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Appeals court reverses Wisconsin voting restrictions rulings

Updated: 14 hours ago
A federal appeals court panel has upheld most of Wisconsin Republicans’ voting restrictions in a long-awaited decision.

News

Townline Market helps Wisconsin woman with Down Syndrome grow business

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
If you're looking for new treats for your dogs, there's “Gracie’s Doggie Delights,” a company started by an incredible Wisconsin woman with ties to Wausau.