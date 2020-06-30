Packers Hall of Fame reopens

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

People were able to head back to Lambeau Field Monday to take a stroll through the Packer’s past. The Packers Hall of Fame reopened for the first time today since shutting down due to the pandemic in mid-march.

“We’re very excited to be opening the Hall of Fame today,” said Hall of Fame Assistant manager Marc Leisgang.

That excitement for the Hall of Fame reopening was shared by many fans.

“Thrilled, I mean I was really excited to come,” said Julianne Hofmeister, who’s visiting from Nebraska.

“It’s awesome to see that this place opened for us, it was really great to see that actually,” said Dennis Frendahl, visiting from Georgia.

Leisgang says new guidelines and safety measures were put in place based on CDC and local health official recommendations.

“We wouldn’t be opening if we didn’t feel we could do it safely,” said Leisgang. “So we want to make sure not only our staff feel safe but also any of the visitors coming feel safe visiting the space.”

To control capacity, visitors now select a time to come in advance online. Each guest can spend up to an hour and a half in the space.

All guests are required to wear masks and are given free styluses to use with interactive displays.

“When you come to the hall of fame you’ll notice Plexiglas barriers, hand sanitizing stations throughout the Hall of Fame, along with Hall of Fame staff members that are clean teams that are going through and disinfecting spaces as guests visit,” said Leisgang.

“I think it’s real good here. It’s one of the better ones,” said Lisa Fendahl.

“Yeah, we feel very comfortable,” said Dennis. “It’s very nice to have the little stylus for the touchscreen so we can still get the interactive displays that take place. Everything is sanitized, there’s a lot of hand sanitizers out there, plenty of social distancing messages out here, it’s really nicely set up.”

The Packers Fan Shop and atrium are also open. But for now stadium tours, field events, and 1919 Kitchen and Tap are closed.

“We’ll definitely stay in contact with local health officials and CDC guidelines and adjust as those guidelines do,” said Leisgang.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.