Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CDT

GRANDPARENTS KILLED

Teen pleads guilty to killing 2, trial moves to second phase

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A teen has pleaded guilty to killing his grandparents in the Fox Valley, but a trial will be held to determine if he should be held responsible due to his mental condition at the time of the deaths. Eighteen-year-old Alexander Kraus entered the plea to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Dennis and Letha Kraus on April 14, 2019, at their Grand Chute home. WLUK-TV reports Kraus maintains he is not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. A jury will decide if he had a mental disease, and, if so, if he lacked the capacity to conform his behavior to the law.

AP-US-WISCONSIN-VOTER-ID

Appeals court reverses Wisconsin voting restrictions rulings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has upheld most of Wisconsin Republicans' voting restrictions in a long-awaited decision. A federal judge in Madison in 2016 found most of the restrictions were unconstitutional and discriminate against the poor and racial minorities. That same year another federal judge in Milwaukee found voters who lack photo IDs could vote with an affidavit affirming their identity. A 7th Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Monday upheld most of the restrictions, marking a win for conservatives just months ahead of the November presidential election.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

No virus deaths for three straight days in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have not recorded a new death related to the coronavirus for three straight days. The number of confirmed virus-related fatalities stood at 777 as of Monday afternoon, unchanged since Saturday. The state has seen a total of 28,058 confirmed cases as of Monday, an increase of 315 cases from Sunday. According to health officials, 79% of victims have recovered, leaving the state with 5,060 active cases as of Monday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN-ELECTIONS

Democrats say no August election changes, look to November

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats' attorneys say they're no longer seeking to force changes to make voting easier in Wisconsin's August primary and are instead setting their sights on the November general elections. Democrats filed a federal lawsuit ahead of the state's April 7 presidential primary seeking election changes to make absentee voting easier during the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic National Committee attorney John Devaney told U.S. District Judge William Conley during a status conference Monday that Democrats aren't seeking to impose changes in August and instead want them implemented for November. Conley set a hearing for the first week in August.

MIDWEST FLOODING

1 dead as flooding causes evacuations in western Wisconsin

BALDWIN, Wis. (AP) — A 70-year-old man from Emerald, Wisconsin, has died after his minivan went off the road and became submerged in a ditch as a western Wisconsin village grappled with hours of torrential rain that resulted in home evacuations and heavy floodwaters. The storms struck western Wisconsin overnight Sunday and into Monday. Gary Parent died after losing control of his car and landing in ditch. Eight families in the St. Croix County village of Baldwin were moved from houses near a creek to a community center. Sheriff’s officials say at least five motorists were rescued from rushing water on Highway 63 in the Baldwin area.

TRIPLE FATAL-WISCONSIN

Suspect held in crash that killed 3 in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are holding a 22-year-old man as a suspect in a two-vehicle crash that killed three people in Green Bay. The man was being held Monday in Brown County Jail on a recommended charge of second-degree reckless homicide. WLUK-TV reports the man is suspected of driving his vehicle between 60 and 90 mph before crashing into another car on Sunday. All three people in the second vehicle died. The suspect suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital. No formal charges have been filed.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MINK-FARMS

Wisconsin mink industry warned of outbreak in Europe animals

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin animal health officials are cautioning the state’s mink producers about the dangers of the coronavirus following outbreaks among animals on several farms in Europe, spurring renewed calls from animal rights activists to ban the fur trade. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the state’s $223 million mink industry, which is the largest in the U.S. Still, the Wisconsin State Journal reports that producers say they are taking precautions to protect their herds. Kevin Hoffman, spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, says federal guidance was disseminated earlier this month to veterinarians who work with the state's mink ranches.

ELECTION 2020-WISCONSIN

Majority of Wisconsin Republicans voted absentee in April

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans who oppose making it easier for people to vote absentee have taken advantage of the opportunity to vote by mail in recent elections, with more than 80% of GOP members of the Legislature doing it in April. That's according to an analysis of absentee voting records provided to The Associated Press by the liberal advocacy group A Better Wisconsin Together. It showed a dramatic increase in absentee voting in the April presidential primary and state Supreme Court election. Republicans fought against making that election mail-in only as Democrats and Gov. Tony Evers proposed.