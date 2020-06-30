Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

AP-US-ODD-BEAR-RESCUED

Wisconsin family saves bear swimming with head stuck in bin

BLOOMER, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin family helped save a young bear that was struggling to breathe while swimming in a lake with its head caught in a plastic food container. Tricia and Brian Hurt and their son, Brady, were boating Saturday on Marsh Miller Lake in western Wisconsin when they came across what they first thought was a swimming dog. They soon realized, though, that it was a young bear with a clear plastic cheese ball container stuck on its head. Their first attempt to pull the tub off the bear’s head failed, but another try was successful. They captured the rescue on video. Brian Hurt speculates that the bear would have drowned if they hadn't happened upon it.

TRIPLE FATAL-WISCONSIN

Bond set for defendant in Green Bay crash that killed three

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a 22-year-old man accused of driving recklessly before a crash that killed three people in Green Bay.WLUK-TV reports the man made a court appearance Monday in Brown County. He is suspected of driving his vehicle between 60 and 90 mph before crashing into another car on Sunday. All three people in the second vehicle died. The suspect suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital. No formal charges have been filed. Officials say there were six complaints for the same vehicle for reckless driving over the past year.Green Bay police have identified the three victims as 28-year-old Jessie Saldana, 27-year-old Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen and 57-year-old Sonia Gonzalez.

GRANDPARENTS KILLED

Jury to decide if teen who killed grandparents mentally ill

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin teenager has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of his grandparents, but his lawyers will argue at a trial that he shouldn’t be held criminally responsible because he was mentally ill. Eighteen-year-old Alexander Kraus, of Neenah, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of Dennis and Letha Kraus in April 2019, at their Grand Chute home. He entered guilty pleas Monday. The case will continue despite his guilty pleas. In a second phase of the proceedings, Kraus' attorneys hope to prove he was suffering from a mental illness and didn’t realize what he did was wrong. Trial is scheduled for November.

MISSING SKIER-FOUND DEAD

Searchers find body of skier missing on Mount Rainier

ASHFORD, Wash. (AP) — A Seattle man reported missing last week during a skiing trip in Mount Rainier National Park was found along the base of Liberty Ridge. Matthew Bunker was reported missing June 26 by other people in his climbing party. The 28-year-old was skiing behind his partner at about 10,400 feet in elevation near Thumb Rock. Bunker fell in steep train and wasn’t found until days later. Authorities found him at the base of a cliff that is inaccessible by ground or aviation teams. The area's continuous rock and ice fall poses too high of a risk for rescue personnel to access the location.

AP-US-WISCONSIN-VOTER-ID

Appeals court reverses Wisconsin voting restrictions rulings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has upheld most of Wisconsin Republicans' voting restrictions in a long-awaited decision. A federal judge in Madison in 2016 found most of the restrictions were unconstitutional and discriminate against the poor and racial minorities. That same year another federal judge in Milwaukee found voters who lack photo IDs could vote with an affidavit affirming their identity. A 7th Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Monday upheld most of the restrictions, marking a win for conservatives just months ahead of the November presidential election.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

No virus deaths for three straight days in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have not recorded a new death related to the coronavirus for three straight days. The number of confirmed virus-related fatalities stood at 777 as of Monday afternoon, unchanged since Saturday. The state has seen a total of 28,058 confirmed cases as of Monday, an increase of 315 cases from Sunday. According to health officials, 79% of victims have recovered, leaving the state with 5,060 active cases as of Monday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN-ELECTIONS

Democrats say no August election changes, look to November

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats' attorneys say they're no longer seeking to force changes to make voting easier in Wisconsin's August primary and are instead setting their sights on the November general elections. Democrats filed a federal lawsuit ahead of the state's April 7 presidential primary seeking election changes to make absentee voting easier during the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic National Committee attorney John Devaney told U.S. District Judge William Conley during a status conference Monday that Democrats aren't seeking to impose changes in August and instead want them implemented for November. Conley set a hearing for the first week in August.

MIDWEST FLOODING

1 dead as flooding causes evacuations in western Wisconsin

BALDWIN, Wis. (AP) — A 70-year-old man from Emerald, Wisconsin, has died after his minivan went off the road and became submerged in a ditch as a western Wisconsin village grappled with hours of torrential rain that resulted in home evacuations and heavy floodwaters. The storms struck western Wisconsin overnight Sunday and into Monday. Gary Parent died after losing control of his car and landing in ditch. Eight families in the St. Croix County village of Baldwin were moved from houses near a creek to a community center. Sheriff’s officials say at least five motorists were rescued from rushing water on Highway 63 in the Baldwin area.