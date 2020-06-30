Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has upheld most of Wisconsin Republicans' voting restrictions in a long-awaited decision. A federal judge in Madison in 2016 found most of the restrictions were unconstitutional and discriminate against the poor and racial minorities. That same year another federal judge in Milwaukee found voters who lack photo IDs could vote with an affidavit affirming their identity. A 7th Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Monday upheld most of the restrictions, marking a win for conservatives just months ahead of the November presidential election.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have not recorded a new death related to the coronavirus for three straight days. The number of confirmed virus-related fatalities stood at 777 as of Monday afternoon, unchanged since Saturday. The state has seen a total of 28,058 confirmed cases as of Monday, an increase of 315 cases from Sunday. According to health officials, 79% of victims have recovered, leaving the state with 5,060 active cases as of Monday.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats' attorneys say they're no longer seeking to force changes to make voting easier in Wisconsin's August primary and are instead setting their sights on the November general elections. Democrats filed a federal lawsuit ahead of the state's April 7 presidential primary seeking election changes to make absentee voting easier during the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic National Committee attorney John Devaney told U.S. District Judge William Conley during a status conference Monday that Democrats aren't seeking to impose changes in August and instead want them implemented for November. Conley set a hearing for the first week in August.

BALDWIN, Wis. (AP) — A 70-year-old man from Emerald, Wisconsin, has died after his minivan went off the road and became submerged in a ditch as a western Wisconsin village grappled with hours of torrential rain that resulted in home evacuations and heavy floodwaters. The storms struck western Wisconsin overnight Sunday and into Monday. Gary Parent died after losing control of his car and landing in ditch. Eight families in the St. Croix County village of Baldwin were moved from houses near a creek to a community center. Sheriff’s officials say at least five motorists were rescued from rushing water on Highway 63 in the Baldwin area.