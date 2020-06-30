First Alert Weather: Warming up this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are entering a period of warmer than average temperatures with higher humidity. What this means for us over the next week or two is that mid to upper 80s and low 90s look to remain for quite some time. As we see the increase in temps and humidity, that does bring a chance for a few spotty showers here and there. Most of us will stay dry for most of the rest of the week, but almost every day brings a chance for an isolated afternoon shower or weak thunderstorm. There are currently no chances for severe weather over the next few days, but if you see a pop up weaker storm, it may bring a brief heavy downpour to some areas. With temperatures warming up into the 80s and 90s for the rest of this week, we need to bring some extra water with us if we head outside for outdoor activities. The heat index will likely remain in the low 90s throughout much of the holiday weekend ahead, so make sure to plan around that this weekend. Try to limit your time outdoors doing intense activities. If you love summer heat, this is going to be an amazing few weeks for you coming up.

