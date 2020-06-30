Central Wisconsin 4-H clubs unite to help families bring summer camp to their backyards

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

This summer 4-h coordinators from 7 different counties across Central Wisconsin have teamed up to help families still get that traditional summer camp experience, right in the comfort of their homes. Through their ‘Camp in a Box’ program families can create a summer camp in their backyard as real summer camps remain closed due to the pandemic.

The ‘Camp in a Box’ program equips families with three days worth of lumberjack activities. Inside the bag camp songs, an owl pellet dissecting kit, and many other activities that focus on nature, well being, and physical activity can be found. Many community organizations like REGI, The Wood County Farm Tech Days, and the Marshfield clinic provided the group with content for the packs.

The group will also be providing three nights of online content with the help of local organizations for families.

Yesterday 4-H coordinators packed 400 bags for the summer. Those bags that will reach almost 1000 youth throughout Central Wisconsin, serving the whole community, not just 4-H members.

“Doing this isn’t just about sitting down and doing a couple of activities, this is about sitting down and creating a camp at home. So this is going to be something that yes they are going to learn, yes they are going to work together but yes they are going to be building memories and learning along the way,” said Laura Huber, the Wood County 4-H Program Coordinator

While the 4-H club knows this experience can’t replace summer camp, they are hoping it will still provide a fun escape for families, and help them create fun memories together during this difficult time.

“This really is an inclusive experience and we are just excited to share, and not only with our 4-h kids but with some of our non-traditional partners. In Shawano we have kids from the Boys and Girls Club and the Mohican family center is participating, and I know the same of many of our other counties have a lot of other members,” Megan Suehring, the Shawano County 4-H Program Coordinator

While the bags are $10 per family, a majority are spoken for, but organizers encourage all to call their local 4-H club to check for extras.

