Beef up your backyard: the proper way to grill beef this 4th of July weekend

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Independence Day, one of America’s favorite grilling holidays, is upon us - and what better way to celebrate than a backyard BBQ. According to a recent survey, nearly one-third of consumers say that they plan to grill more this summer than they have in the past, and 57% of consumers say they plan to grill for the 4th of July holiday. In another survey, consumers said that among the many meat options available, they prefer to grill beef.

But grilling beef isn’t just about putting meat on a grill. Bridget Wasser, Executive Director of Meat Science, Culinary and Supply Chain Outreach at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to provide tips for consumers on best practices when grilling various cuts of beef. She shared everything from how to cut your own steaks to the best way to season depending on the cut. She also provided advice on how to avoid some of the most common grilling mistakes.

BRIDGET’S TIPS INCLUDE:

  • PICK THE RIGHT CUT OF BEEF FOR GRILLING: More tender steaks like strip, ribeye, tenderloin and T-bone steaks are perfect for cooking with dry-heat cooking methods, like grilling.
  • SIMPLE STEAK SWAPS: Beef’s versatility means there are plenty of options even if you can’t find the exact steak you’re looking for. A strip steak is an easy swap for several other popular cuts of beef.
  • MARINATE THE CUTS THAT NEED IT: Use a marinade that contains acidic ingredients (like lemon juice or flavored vinegar) or natural enzymes (like ginger or pineapple). Allow ¼ to ½ cup of marinade for every pound of beef, marinating for 6 to 24 hours to tenderize.
  • BROWN IT, BUT DON’T OVERDO IT: Before cooking, pat steaks dry with paper towels for better browning. Browning elevates the natural, great flavor of beef. Turn steaks with tongs and avoid using a fork, which will pierce the beef and result in a loss of flavorful juices.

For more information, visit: BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

