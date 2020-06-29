Wisconsin adds 3,000 coronavirus cases in one week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Health Department says more than 28,000 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus, after 315 more cases were confirmed. The state reported only 5,927 test results Monday afternoon -- the fewest since June 1st. The new cases represent 5.31% of the tests, the fourth day in a row that percentage was above 5% but down from Sunday’s five-week peak of 7%.

Wisconsin added 3,000 confirmed cases in one week. Previously, the state’s cases were increasing at a rate of 1,000 every 3 or 4 days.

For a second day the death toll remained unchanged, at 777. That hasn’t happened since the end of March, in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin, when there were only 19 deaths and 1,351 confirmed cases.

Wisconsin has 75 public and private labs available for COVID-19 testing capable of processing 18,425 tests per day, but Wisconsin has not exceeded 16,000 tests since June 3. Over the past week it’s average is 9,102 tests per day.

Thirty-four of Wisconsin’s 72 counties had newly confirmed cases in Monday’s state health report. We’ve updated our report to correct the number of new cases in Milwaukee County.

Overall, hospitals in Wisconsin report 25% of their beds are available. There are 237 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, with 90 in ICU. There are 158 hospitalized patients waiting for their COVID-19 test results.

To date, 12% of people diagnosed with the coronavirus spent some time in the hospital for treatment. Seventy-nine percent of people confirmed to have the coronavirus are considered recovered, meaning 30 days passed since the onset of symptoms or diagnosis or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation was medically documented.

Age group Cases as of June 29, 2020 Deaths 0-9 933 0 10-19 2,138 0 20-29 6,254 8 30-39 4,948 8 40-49 4,376 23 50-59 3,962 59 60-69 2,659 133 70-79 1,416 200 80-89 912 193 90+ 460 153

County case numbers

Wisconsin

Adams - 19 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 34 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,825 cases (42 deaths)

Buffalo - 7 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 3 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 106 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 84 cases (+2)

Clark - 70 cases (6 deaths)

Columbia - 83 cases (+3) (1 death)

Crawford - 33 cases

Dane - 1,727 cases (+80) (32 deaths)

Dodge - 456 cases (+3) (5 deaths)

Door - 43 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 24 cases

Dunn - 37 cases

Eau Claire - 218 cases (+10) (1 death)

Florence - 3 cases

Fond du Lac - 309 cases (+1) (6 deaths)

Forest - 38 cases (3 deaths)

Grant - 150 cases (13 deaths)

Green - 88 cases (1 death)

Green Lake - 32 cases

Iowa - 29 cases

Iron - 5 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 26 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 234 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 35 cases (+3) (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,490 cases (+22) (43 deaths)

Kewaunee - 55 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 404 cases (+1)

Lafayette - 70 cases

Langlade - 8 cases (+1)

Lincoln - 9 cases

Manitowoc - 92 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marathon - 158 cases (+8) (1 death)

Marinette - 53 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 13 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 6 cases

Milwaukee - 11,216 cases (+86) (389 deaths) [CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story counted the number of new cases since Thursday]

Monroe - 63 cases (+2) (1 death)

Oconto - 56 cases

Oneida - 19 cases

Outagamie - 463 cases (+9) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 223 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 68 cases (+2)

Polk - 48 cases (+2) (1 death)

Portage - 135 cases (+5)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 2,155 cases (+4) (61 deaths)

Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 853 cases (+5) (23 deaths)

Rusk - 11 cases

Sauk - 105 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 12 cases

Shawano - 76 cases (+1)

Sheboygan - 201 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 159 cases (+1) (1 death)

Taylor - 12 cases

Trempealeau - 111 cases

Vernon - 32 cases

Vilas - 10 cases

Walworth - 574 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 4 cases

Washington - 358 cases (+4) (15 deaths)

Waukesha - 1,151 cases (+18) (38 deaths)

Waupaca - 106 cases (6 deaths)

Waushara - 23 cases

Winnebago - 662 cases (+7) (11 deaths)

Wood - 49 cases (+2) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 2 cases

Baraga - 5 cases (+1)

Chippewa - 4 cases

Delta - 18 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 7 cases (1 deaths)

Houghton - 11 cases

Iron - 5 cases (1 death)

Keeweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 64 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 15 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

This month, the state released a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

This month, the state released a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend.

<b>Symptoms</b>

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

<ul><li>Fever of 100.4 or higher</li><li>Cough</li><li>Shortness of breath</li><li>Chills</li><li>Repeated shaking with chills</li><li>Muscle pain</li><li>Headache</li><li>Sore throat</li><li>New loss of taste or smell</li></ul>

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

<ul><li>Trouble breathing</li><li>Persistent pain or pressure in the chest</li><li>New confusion or inability to rouse</li><li>Bluish lips or face</li></ul>

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

<b>Prevention</b>

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

<ul><li>Stay at least six feet away from other people</li><li>Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick</li><li>Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments</li><li>Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care</li><li>Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol</li><li>Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.</li><li>Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).</li></ul>

