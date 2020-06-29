Storm name Jacques du Vair head coach

Advertisement

Jacques du Vair named Storm head coach.(WSAW)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Central Wisconsin Storm has named Jacques du Vair their head coach after Pete Susens retired earlier in June.

Du Vair has played and coached hockey for the past 44 years. He earned a degree in English Education with a minor in coaching from the University of Wisconsin-Superior where he also played for the university’s hockey team.

Du Vair has also spent time as the head coach of the girls softball team and as the head boys hockey coach both at Northland Pines and D.C. Everest.

During his six years at Northland Pines, he finished with a 105-24-6 record and earned four straight conference titles. During his six years with the Evergreens, the program evolved into a top-20 state program, and the team ranked second in the state during his last season with the team.

He is a two-time Lumberjack Conference Coach of the Year award winner and was named a Section 3 Coach of the Year, as well.

“The Storm program has been successful from the onset. The goal is to continue that success and build on it with a continuing effort to grow and develop the youth program,” du Vair said via a press release. “Ultimately, I’m excited to get started.  I have a passion for the game of hockey and for the kids that play it.  My main goal in any level I coach is to create a love for the game and that will be the main focus from day one. Create a love and passion for the game and the rest will follow.”

