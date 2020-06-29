Advertisement

Stevens Point School District helps with pop-up Boys and Girls Club locations

Boys and Girls Club members now have the option to visit two Stevens Point schools for programming
Boys and Girls Club members play at the Boston School Forest in Stevens Point
Boys and Girls Club members play at the Boston School Forest in Stevens Point(wsaw)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WSAW) -

With schools empty and parents going back to work, The Stevens Point School District has opened up two of their schools for the Boys and Girls Club Of Portage County to use as pop-up locations.

Boys and Girls Club members now have the option to go to the Point Of Discovery School, and the Boston School Forest for their Boys And Girls Club programming.

“The forest was really planted by kids for kids and it has an 80 year plus history. And so being able to share that with kids in the summer of 2020 is awesome and kids are able to not only enjoy time with each other here with their BGC staff but also outdoors,” Karla Lockman, the Boston School Forest Program Leader said.

With the added locations the Boys and Girls Club can attend to members closer to home, and give kids a place to play while their parents go back to work.

“Parents need to go back to work. And children need a safe place to go during the day. And the school district has just been there every step of the way to make sure these children have a safe place to go,” Mikayla Kleifgen, with the Boys and Girls Club of Portage County said.

Along with their pop up, locations the Boys And Girls Club has also opened their doors at the Berard Center, Plover Center, and the Madison View Center.

Each location holds a limited number of kids. The same kids are required to go to the same location every day in conjunction with CDC guidelines.

