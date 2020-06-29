Advertisement

Social media platforms face a reckoning over hate speech

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020.
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - For years, social media platforms have fueled political polarization and hosted an explosion of hate speech. Now, with four months until the U.S. presidential election and the country’s divisions reaching a boiling point, these companies are upping their game against bigotry and threats of violence.

What's not yet clear is whether this action is too little, too late — nor whether the pressure on these companies, including a growing advertiser boycott, will be enough to produce lasting change.

Reddit, an online comment forum that is one of the world’s most popular websites, on Monday banned a forum that supported President-Donald Trump as part of a crackdown on hate speech. Also on Monday, live-streaming site Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, temporarily suspended Trump’s campaign account for violating its hateful conduct rules.

YouTube, meanwhile, banned several prominent white nationalist figures from its platform, including Stefan Molyneux, David Duke and Richard Spencer.

Social media companies, led by Facebook, now face a reckoning over what critics call indefensible excuses for amplifying divisions, hate and misinformation on their platforms. Civil rights groups have called on large advertisers to stop Facebook ad campaigns during July, saying the social network isn’t doing enough to curtail racist and violent content on its platform.

Companies such as the consumer goods giant Unilever — one of the world's largest advertisers — as well as Verizon, Ford and many smaller brands have joined the boycott, some for the month of July and others for the rest of the year. New companies have been signing on to the boycott almost every day. While some are pausing ads only on Facebook, others have also stepped back from advertising on Twitter and other platforms.

On Monday, Ford Motor Co. put the brakes on all national social media advertising for the next 30 days. The company says hate speech, as well as posts advocating violence and racial injustice, need to be eradicated from the sites.

Reddit’s action was part of a larger purge at the San Francisco-based site. The company said it took down a total of 2,000 forums, known as the site as “subreddits,” most of which it said were inactive or had few users.

The Trump Reddit forum, called The_Donald, was banned because it encouraged violence, regularly broke other Reddit rules, and defiantly “antagonized” both Reddit and other forums, the company said in a statement. Reddit had previously tried to discipline the forum.

“We are cautiously optimistic that Reddit is finally working with groups like ours to dismantle the systems that enable hateful rhetoric on their platform,” Bridget Todd, a spokeswoman for the women’s advocacy organization UltraViolet, said in an emailed statement.

The group said its members met with Reddit CEO Steve Huffman via Zoom last week, encouraging him to address racism and hate speech on the platform.

For its part, Twitch pointed to comments the president made at two rallies, videos of which were posted on the site.

In one, a livestream of a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump talked about a “very tough hombre” breaking into someone’s home. The other was from a 2015 campaign rally that was recently posted on Twitch, in which Trump said Mexico sends rapists and criminals to the U.S. Twitch declined to say how long the suspension will last.

The White House referred a request for comment to Trump’s reelection campaign. Tim Murtaugh, the campaign’s director of communications, said that people who want to hear directly from the president should download the campaign’s app.

Reddit has tweaked its rules and banned forums for white nationalists over the years in an attempt to rid its platform of vitriol, sometimes producing significant user backlash as a result.

CEO Steve Huffman said earlier this month that Reddit was working with moderators to explicitly address hate speech.

__

Joseph Pisani in New York and Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this article.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Chief Justice John Roberts voted with four liberal colleagues in overruling the law requiring doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

National

Controversial abortion law struck down by Supreme Court

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
A controversial, strict abortion law has been struck down by the Supreme Court.

National

Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, murders

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By DON THOMPSON and BRIAN MELLEY
The man dubbed the Golden State Killer made incriminating statements after his arrest and indicated he was driven by an internal force he couldn’t control, a prosecutor said Monday.

National Politics

GOP lawmakers urge action after Russia-Afghanistan briefing

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and DEB RIECHMANN
The intelligence assessments came amid Trump's push to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan and suggested Russia was making overtures to militants as the U.S. and the Taliban held talks to end the long-running war.

Coronavirus

Survey finds confusion among public about pandemic news

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
For a story that has dominated the news for four months, a survey out Monday illustrates the difficulty that many Americans have in finding information that they trust about the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

States reverse openings, require masks amid virus resurgence

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.

Coronavirus

AP FACT CHECK: Actually, 20% of US lives in a virus hot spot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By HOPE YEN
The White House has repeatedly cited the low county tally, and Pence reaffirmed the point in a televised interview Sunday.

Track And Field

Roisin Willis runs in her own shoes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Roisin Willis has a mother who was an Olympic runner. Even though she is also a runner, she's still blazing her own path.

News

Wisconsin fishing licenses surge during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this has been a good year for fishing stores with more people going outside to enjoy outdoor activities such as fishing.

Coronavirus

Source: Dems to be briefed on Russia bounty intel tomorrow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
White House says Trump has not been briefed on alleged Russian bounties as Democrats prepare to learn more on the intelligence.

News

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office to watch for drunk boaters this holiday weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
You might see more patrols out on the water in Marathon County in the next few days. It’s part of an effort to make sure people aren’t drinking and driving on the water.