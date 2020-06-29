Plover man taken into custody on reckless homicide charges

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 34-year-old Plover man has been taken into custody on charges on 1st-degree reckless homicide in the death of a 6-month old infant.

According to a press release, Meyer Willkom is the boyfriend of the child’s mother. An autopsy showed the cause of death was not related to natural causes.

Police are still investigating the incident.

