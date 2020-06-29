Advertisement

Merrill Fire Department releases details about Sunday house fire

Captured from a Merrill firefighter's helmet cam.
Captured from a Merrill firefighter's helmet cam.(Merrill Fire)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Fire Department responded to a structure fire on N. Mill Street just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

A passerby reported a home was on fire.

When crews arrived, they found light smoke coming form the home and began to extinguish the fire from the outside.

Firefighters were then able to enter the building and extinguished the remaining fire in the living room while also checking for hotspots.

One Merrill firefighter was transported from the scene to Aspirus Wausau Hospital after having a medical issue. That firefighter was treated and released from the hospital.

Officials say nobody was home at the time of the fire.

Initial investigation shows the fire may have started from some electrical equipment in the living room.

In addition to Merrill Fire, the Merrill Police Department, Wisconsin Public Service, Pine River Fire Department and Tomahawk EMS all assisted with the incident.  

