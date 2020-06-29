Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office looking for vandalism suspects

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding several instances of vandalism throughout the county.

Over the past several weeks, an unknown suspect or suspects have been spray painting swastikas, penises, and vulgar language on bridges, road signs and other property.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 715-536-6272 or Crimestoppers at 715-536-3726.

