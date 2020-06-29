Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

ELECTION 2020-WISCONSIN

Majority of Wisconsin Republicans voted absentee in April

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans who oppose making it easier for people to vote absentee have taken advantage of the opportunity to vote by mail in recent elections, with more than 80% of GOP members of the Legislature doing it in April. That's according to an analysis of absentee voting records provided to The Associated Press by the liberal advocacy group A Better Wisconsin Together. It showed a dramatic increase in absentee voting in the April presidential primary and state Supreme Court election. Republicans fought against making that election mail-in only as Democrats and Gov. Tony Evers proposed.

WISCONSIN DROWNINGS

One dead, one missing in separate Wisconsin boating mishaps

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say one man drowned and one man is missing in separate boating mishaps in Wisconsin. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Mark Schultz, of Wind Lake, was kayaking Saturday night in the town of Norway when he flipped over and was dragged under the water. Witnesses attempted to help Schultz, but could not reach him in time. The Journal Times reports that rescue personnel located Schultz, but were unable to revive him. Meanwhile, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office says they have resumed their search for a man who jumped from a pontoon boat in Lake Kegonsa and did not surface. Authorities were called to the scene about 7 p.m. Saturday and called off their search a couple of hours later.

SUPPORT POLICE RALLY-KENOSHA

Support police rally in Kenosha briefly disrupted by clashes

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Protesters demonstrating against the use of police force briefly disrupted a Kenosha rally organized to show support for law enforcement. More than 200 people packed Civic Center Park on Saturday for the Back the Blue rally. The Kenosha News reports many attendees carried signs saying “Back the Badge” and “Blue Lives Matter.” Protesters gathered across the street with signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Jail Killer Cops.” A confrontation between those attending the rally and protesters broke out just before the event. A protester was tackled to the ground and a woman began shouting at the crowd. Police immediately responded, and there were no arrests or injuries.

AGENT ASSAULT-SENTENCE

Ex-federal agent sentenced to jail in Wisconsin assault case

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has sentenced a former federal agent to jail time after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman at his Oconomowoc home in 2013. The Waukesha County Circuit judge on Friday sentenced 55-year-old David Scharlat to five years of probation. As part of that probation, Scharlat will spend 11 months in the county jail, with work release privileges for two of those months. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the judge rejected sentencing recommendations from both prosecutors and a defense attorney as inappropriate. Scharlat and his attorney insisted on his innocence at the sentencing and vowed to appeal. A jury in February found Scharlat not guilty of sexually assaulting two women but guilty of assaulting a third.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin man who triggered protest charged with extortion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a Black man whose arrest triggered a violent protest in Wisconsin's capital city with extorting local businesses. U.S. Attorney Scott Balder charged Devonere Johnson with extortion interfering with interstate commerce on Friday. Madison Police arrested Johnson on Tuesday afternoon after he entered a bar with a baseball bat and megaphone. His arrest triggered a demonstration that saw protesters tear down two statues outside the state Capitol and assault a state legislator on the Capitol lawn. Someone in the crowd also threw a fire bomb into a city-county building.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MILWAUKEE-NOOSES

Sheriff says Black man put photos in nooses at park

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department says photos of Black people who were killed by law enforcement or private citizens that were found hanging by nooses in a Milwaukee park were put there by a Black man trying to teach his son a history lesson and invoke a community conversation. The department said Friday it decided against recommending charges, calling it “a misguided attempt to shed light on a subject difficult to grasp in this country.” The 53-year-old man told police that he wanted to start a conversation about the deaths and teach his son a lesson about the history of lynchings in America.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

More than 500 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Wisconsin. There were 520 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Friday, representing 5.6% of all tests, the state Department of Health Services reported. The death total was unchanged at 766. In total, there have been nearly 26,800 confirmed cases in Wisconsin.The number of new cases has been steadily increasing in Wisconsin for the past two weeks. Health experts have said a disturbingly large number of cases are being seen among young people who are going out again, often without wearing masks or observing other social-distancing rules.

SHOOTOUT ARSON

Wisconsin man charged with killing sister, brother-in-law

SUMNER, Wis. (AP) — A warrant is out for a Fort Atkinson man accused of killing his sister and her husband, shooting at a deputy and burning down a house in southeast Wisconsin. Jefferson County prosecutors on Friday charged 62-year-old Kevin P. Anderson with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted intentional first-degree homicide, arson and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Anderson is accused in the fatal shootings of his sister, 57-year-old Nedra Lemke, and her husband, 59-year-old James Lemke. The couple's bodies were found June 16 in the driveway of a house in the Town of Sumner. A deputy who arrived to check a possible break-in was shot at and returned fire, and the house burned down. The complaint says Anderson and his sister were in a dispute over their father's will.