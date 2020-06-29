Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

BALDWIN, Wis. (AP) — Flash flooding in has made some roads impassable and has forced some residents to evacuate their home in western Wisconsin where up to 6 inches of rain fell by Monday. Baldwin in St. Croix County was among the communities hardest hit by flooding. At least eight families were evacuated from houses near a creek in Baldwin and were taken to a nearby community center. Sheriff’s officials say at least five motorists standing on the roofs of their cars were rescued from rushing water on Highway 63 in the Baldwin area. The storms also flooded roads in the Twin Cities metro area. Police say water covered streets and intersections in Lakeville, Minnesota.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans who oppose making it easier for people to vote absentee have taken advantage of the opportunity to vote by mail in recent elections, with more than 80% of GOP members of the Legislature doing it in April. That's according to an analysis of absentee voting records provided to The Associated Press by the liberal advocacy group A Better Wisconsin Together. It showed a dramatic increase in absentee voting in the April presidential primary and state Supreme Court election. Republicans fought against making that election mail-in only as Democrats and Gov. Tony Evers proposed.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say one man drowned and one man is missing in separate boating mishaps in Wisconsin. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Mark Schultz, of Wind Lake, was kayaking Saturday night in the town of Norway when he flipped over and was dragged under the water. Witnesses attempted to help Schultz, but could not reach him in time. The Journal Times reports that rescue personnel located Schultz, but were unable to revive him. Meanwhile, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office says they have resumed their search for a man who jumped from a pontoon boat in Lake Kegonsa and did not surface. Authorities were called to the scene about 7 p.m. Saturday and called off their search a couple of hours later.

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Protesters demonstrating against the use of police force briefly disrupted a Kenosha rally organized to show support for law enforcement. More than 200 people packed Civic Center Park on Saturday for the Back the Blue rally. The Kenosha News reports many attendees carried signs saying “Back the Badge” and “Blue Lives Matter.” Protesters gathered across the street with signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Jail Killer Cops.” A confrontation between those attending the rally and protesters broke out just before the event. A protester was tackled to the ground and a woman began shouting at the crowd. Police immediately responded, and there were no arrests or injuries.