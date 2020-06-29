Flooding in western Wisconsin makes some roads impassable

BALDWIN, Wis. (AP) — Flash flooding in has made some roads impassable and has forced some residents to evacuate their home in western Wisconsin where up to 6 inches of rain fell by Monday.

Baldwin in St. Croix County was among the communities hardest hit by flooding. At least eight families were evacuated from houses near a creek in Baldwin and were taken to a nearby community center, the sheriff’s office said.

At least five motorists standing on the roofs of their cars were rescued from rushing water on Highway 63 in the Baldwin area, sheriff’s officials said. Portions of Highway 63 north of Baldwin were washed out, officials said.

In the nearby Pierce County village of Ellsworth, officials say many culverts have been overwhelmed by the heavy rain and that has caused localized flooding, including parts of Highway 10.

Highway 29 near Spring Valley is also closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area where 4 to 6 inches of rain has fallen.

The storms also flooded roads in the Twin Cities metro area. Water covered streets and intersections in Lakeville, Minnesota, police said.

“These roads are impassable for the time being,” police tweeted.

