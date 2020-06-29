Advertisement

Couple draw guns at protesting crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A white couple stood outside their mansion and pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as the group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation. Police said people in the crowd yelled threats at the couple.

Mark McCloskey, 63, told a TV station that he and wife, Patricia, both personal injury lawyers, were facing an "angry mob" on their private street and feared for their lives Sunday night.

No charges were brought against them. Police said they were still investigating but labeled it a case of trespassing and assault by intimidation against the couple by protesters in the racially diverse crowd.

The marchers were angry at Mayor Lyda Krewson for reading aloud the names and addresses of several residents who wrote letters calling for defunding the police department. The group of at least 500 people chanted, "Resign, Lyda! Take the cops with you!" news outlets reported.

A social media video showed Mark McCloskey and his 61-year-old wife standing outside their Renaissance palazzo-style home in the city's well-to-do Central West End neighborhood. He could be heard yelling while holding a long-barreled gun. His wife stood next to him with a handgun.

Police said the couple had heard a loud commotion in the street and saw a large group of people break an iron gate marked with "No Trespassing" and "Private Street" signs.

Police said the man and woman told the marchers to leave because they were on a private street. But people in the crowd yelled obscenities and threats, police said. The man and woman said they saw people who were armed, so they armed themselves and called police, according to authorities.

Mark McCloskey told KMOV-TV that a mob rushed toward the home as the family was having dinner and "put us in fear of our lives."

"This is all private property. There are no public sidewalks or public streets. We were told that we would be killed, our home burned and our dog killed. We were all alone facing an angry mob," McCloskey said.

Their home, which was featured in the local St. Louis Magazine after undergoing a renovation, is appraised at $1.15 million.

Telephone numbers for the McCloskeys were busy or rang unanswered Monday morning.

Video on social media showed protesters walking through the gate. It was unclear when it was damaged.

President Donald Trump retweeted an ABC News account of the confrontation without comment.

Krewon has faced demands for her resignation after a Facebook Live briefing on Friday where the white mayor read the names of those wanting to defund the police force. The video was removed and Krewson apologized the same day, saying she didn't intend to cause distress.

The names and letters are considered public records, but Krewson's actions caused a heavy backlash.

"As a leader, you don't do stuff like that. ... It's only right that we visit her at her home," said state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, a St. Louis Democrat, speaking into a megaphone at the march.

Protesters nationwide have been pushing to " defund the police " following the death of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of police. Floyd was pronounced dead May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes.

Krewson, a longtime alderwoman, was elected St. Louis' first female mayor in 2017 by pledging to work to reduce crime and improve poor neighborhoods. She and her two young children were in the car in front of their home in 1995 when her husband, Jeff, was slain during a carjacking attempt.

Homicides have spiked in recent years in St. Louis, which annually ranks among the most violent cities in the nation.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

White House: Trump wasn’t briefed about reported bounties on US troops

Updated: moments ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and DEB RIECHMANN
The intelligence assessments came amid Trump's push to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan and suggested Russia was making overtures to militants as the U.S. and the Taliban held talks to end the long-running war.

News

Clean Boats Clean Waters annual Drain Campaign & Landing Blitz 2020 this week

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Summer is here and the time is right, for fishing in the lake. Every year, during the annual June Drain Campaign, volunteers remind anglers and boaters to drain all lake and river water from their catches and equipment.

National

Netflix series to dramatize Kaepernick’s path to activism

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Colin Kaepernick is joining with Emmy-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay on a Netflix drama series about the teenage roots of the former NFL player’s activism.

National

Prosecutor: Golden State Killer said inner voice drove him

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By DON THOMPSON and BRIAN MELLEY
The man dubbed the Golden State Killer made incriminating statements after his arrest and indicated he was driven by an internal force he couldn’t control, a prosecutor said Monday.

National

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chief Justice John Roberts voted with four liberal colleagues in overruling the law requiring doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

Latest News

National

Laser takes down drone in Navy laser weapons test

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The U.S. Navy has successfully tested a new high-energy laser weapon that can disable an aircraft mid-flight.

National Politics

Dems push election-season health care bill toward House OK

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ALAN FRAM
Democrats pushed a strengthening of “Obamacare” patient protections toward House passage Monday.

National

Navy laser takes down drone in weapons test

Updated: 1 hours ago
The U.S. Navy has successfully tested a new high-energy laser weapon that can disable an aircraft mid-flight.

News

Stevens Point School District helps with pop-up Boys and Girls Club locations

Updated: 1 hours ago
Boys and Girls Club members now have the option to go to the Point Of Discovery School, and the Boston School Forest for their Boys And Girls Club programming.

National

Costco shelves half-sheet cakes

Updated: 1 hours ago
The big-box membership club has eliminated the iconic half-sheet cakes that have been the centerpiece of graduation and birthday parties.