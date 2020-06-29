Clean Boats Clean Waters annual Drain Campaign & Landing Blitz 2020 this week

Golden Sands Resource Conservation & Development Council, Inc. Press Release

Summer is here and the time is right, for fishing in the lake. Every year, during the annual June Drain Campaign, volunteers remind anglers and boaters to drain all lake and river water from their catches and equipment. Due to Covid-19, Wisconsin’s annual summer campaign is undergoing a slight change in 2020. The annual Drain Campaign, normally held in early June, is being merged with the 4th of July week Landing Blitz. These combined campaigns will run from June 28 to July 5. This also coincides with the Great Lakes Regional Landing Blitz that includes launches in every state and Canadian province in the Great Lakes Basin.

During these events, the Clean Boats, Clean Waters staff and volunteers normally give away hand towels and hard-sided ice packs to anglers and boaters. These items remind people to drain the water from boats and Stop Aquatic Hitchhikers by removing all aquatic plants, animals and mud from equipment. Draining includes the water in fishing buckets and live wells. Any lake water added to your catch or water that comes in contact with the fish potentially carries disease or microscopic invasive animals, such as the larvae of zebra mussels. Draining your catch as well as your boat and any other gear that takes on water is important for keeping our waters healthy.

Due to Covid-19 the Clean Boats, Clean Waters staff and volunteers will not be handing out materials or information this year. They will be there to remind boaters and anglers to prevent the spread of invasive species by following Wisconsin’s invasive species laws and to be a source of information when people have questions.

Wisconsin has approximately 300 launches participating. No matter where you launch, always remember before you leave the launch to:

● Inspect boats, trailers and equipment for attached aquatic plants or animals.

● Remove all attached plants or animals

● Drain all water from boats, motors, livewells and other equipment

● Never move live fish away from a waterbody

● Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash

● Buy minnows from a Wisconsin bait dealer

● Only use leftover minnows when either 1) fishing with them on the same body of water or 2) on other waters if no lake/river water or other fish have been added to the container.

Following these steps also helps boaters comply with Wisconsin state law, which prohibits the transport of aquatic invasive species.

To learn more about invasive species and their impacts to Wisconsin’s waters and economy, visit DNR.wi.gov and search “Invasive Species.”

