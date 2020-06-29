“Catch a Contractor” host Skip Bedell shared insights on how to have a healthier home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Skip Bedell is best known as the co-host of the internationally-renowned show called “Catch a Contractor”. What people may not realize, however, is that Skip is also a licensed contractor with a reputation for helping families create a beautiful home environment that they can be proud of and is safe for their families.

This DIY-star joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 for a show-and-tell of the products that he proudly uses create his own healthy home. He shared some of the DIY-tricks that the average person can do themselves to save money and improve their home. It’s amazing how new tech is constantly evolving to create healthier homes.

