“Catch a Contractor” host Skip Bedell shared insights on how to have a healthier home

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Skip Bedell is best known as the co-host of the internationally-renowned show called “Catch a Contractor”. What people may not realize, however, is that Skip is also a licensed contractor with a reputation for helping families create a beautiful home environment that they can be proud of and is safe for their families.

This DIY-star joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 for a show-and-tell of the products that he proudly uses create his own healthy home. He shared some of the DIY-tricks that the average person can do themselves to save money and improve their home. It’s amazing how new tech is constantly evolving to create healthier homes.

