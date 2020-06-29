Advertisement

‘Back the Blue’ rally met with opposition

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Protesters demonstrating against the use of police force briefly disrupted a Kenosha rally organized to show support for law enforcement.

More than 200 people packed Civic Center Park on Saturday for the Back the Blue rally.

Many attendees carried signs saying “Back the Badge” and “Blue Lives Matter.”

Protesters gathered across the street with signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Jail Killer Cops.”

A confrontation between those attending the rally and protesters broke out just before the event.

A protester was tackled to the ground and a woman began shouting at the crowd. Police immediately responded, and there were no arrests or injuries.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

