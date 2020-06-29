AMBER Alert issued for missing eight-year-old

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for eight-year-old Josiah Brantley, who Tallahassee Police say may be with his mother in Live Oak or Orlando.

According to police, Josiah Brantley was last seen in the 2500 block of Holton Street on Monday. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and orange shorts.

Police say Josiah has brown eyes and hair, weighs around 90 pounds and is about 4 feet tall.

If you have any information in this case, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200.

