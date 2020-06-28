Walmart, Aldi recall salad mixes due to Cyclospora

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Food and Drug Administration has linked more items to a multi-state outbreak of Cyclospora infections.

Walmart Marketside Classic Iceberg salad bags are now a part of the recall, which applies to 12 and 24-ounce bags sold in Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The products contain lettuce, carrots and red cabbage.

The salads were produced by Illinois-based company Fresh Express.

Earlier this month, similar items sold at Aldi and Jewel-Osco stores in the Midwest were also recalled.

Consumers should not eat, and restaurants and retailers should not sell or serve any Fresh Express products currently on the market that were made in the Streamwood, Illinois, production facility and contain either iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, or carrots.

These products are identifiable with a product code beginning with a “Z.”

