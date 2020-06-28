Advertisement

Madison National Guard Unit wins William L. Seibert award

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Wisconsin National Guard’s 54th civil support team in Madison celebrated winning the William L. Seibert award.

The award is given to a unit that displays the highest standards in training, maintenance, and safety among other criteria.

The 54th civil support team is a specialized unit of full-time army and air national guard members who are trained to respond to chemical, biological, and nuclear emergencies. The group feels that this award helps to show the public just how ready they are.

“On the military side, having this award attached to our streamer just announces us to the rest of the force, that in fact these folks are trained, they are ready, they are equipped. They’re maintained to do their mission not just sometimes, not just during the competition phase but all the time,” 54th civil support teams’s First Sergeant Ken Prieur said.

Sergeant Prieur also mentioned that this is the first time that a civil support team was able to qualify for this award.

