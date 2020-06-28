Governor Tony Evers looks to extend National Guard assistance with COVID-19 testing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Wisconsin National Guard has provided tremendous support to the state for COVID-19 testing. Wisconsin citizen soldiers have already tested over 150,000 specimens. Since April 12 the federal government was paying for the state to receive the national guard assistance. But that is set to expire in August.

Even in north central Wisconsin, the national guard has played a key role in testing.

“At the local level, what you’ve been seeing certainly over the last couple months is our citizen soldiers and airmen responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wisconsin National Guard spokesperson Captain Joe Trovato said.

The citizen soldiers carry many different backgrounds, which gives them the opportunity to help in a variety of ways.

“We can bring a lot of skills to the fight, whatever that is. Whether it’s in our combat mission overseas. Or that’s here at home assisting in a pandemic,” Captain Trovato added.

Right now the state is preparing for testing without the aid of the guard, but Governor Evers will be asking President Donald Trump to extend.

