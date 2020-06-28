Advertisement

Governor Tony Evers looks to extend National Guard assistance with COVID-19 testing

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Wisconsin National Guard has provided tremendous support to the state for COVID-19 testing. Wisconsin citizen soldiers have already tested over 150,000 specimens. Since April 12 the federal government was paying for the state to receive the national guard assistance. But that is set to expire in August.

Even in north central Wisconsin, the national guard has played a key role in testing.

“At the local level, what you’ve been seeing certainly over the last couple months is our citizen soldiers and airmen responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wisconsin National Guard spokesperson Captain Joe Trovato said.

The citizen soldiers carry many different backgrounds, which gives them the opportunity to help in a variety of ways.

“We can bring a lot of skills to the fight, whatever that is. Whether it’s in our combat mission overseas. Or that’s here at home assisting in a pandemic,” Captain Trovato added.

Right now the state is preparing for testing without the aid of the guard, but Governor Evers will be asking President Donald Trump to extend.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lettuce Recall Linked to Cyclospora

Updated: 6 hours ago
Lettuce Recall Linked to Cyclospora

News

'Back The Blue' Rally Disrupted By Protesters

Updated: 6 hours ago
'Back The Blue' Rally Disrupted By Protesters

News

National Guard Aid With Covid Testing

Updated: 6 hours ago
National Guard Aid With Covid Testing

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Madison National Guard Unit wins William L. Seibert award

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The Wisconsin National Guard’s 54th civil support team in Madison celebrated winning the William L. Seibert award.

News

Madison Unit Brings Home Award

Updated: 8 hours ago
Madison Unit Brings Home Award

Weather

First Alert Weather: Warm end to weekend, risk of storms in days ahead

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast Update

News

Controversial Lesson Sparks Outrage

Updated: 9 hours ago
Controversial Lesson Sparks Outrage

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
|

News

Man Charged By Federal Prosecutors

Updated: 9 hours ago
Man Charged By Federal Prosecutors