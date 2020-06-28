Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Strong storms & risk of heavy rainfall starting the week

There is a chance of storm storms Monday morning and again later Monday evening and night. Heavy rainfall is possible.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It is going to be a warm and bright end to the weekend across North Central Wisconsin. A fair amount of sunshine today with afternoon readings topping out in the mid 80s.

Feeling like early summer with more sun than clouds to wrap up the weekend.
Feeling like early summer with more sun than clouds to wrap up the weekend.(WSAW)

Unsettled weather returns to parts of the region later tonight into Monday. A warm front will be lifting northeast across the area and is going to be the driving force behind the risk of scattered showers and storms. The storms are expected to affect the region from 3 AM to Noon on Monday, then again Monday evening from 8 PM to around or after midnight. The potential exists that some storms could be strong with gusty winds and the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Some places may pick up 1-2″ of rain, perhaps more depending on whether storms move over the same areas. There is a possibility for a First Alert Weather Day on Monday due to the risk of heavy rain. Limited sunshine on Monday and a bit humid with highs in the low 80s.

There is a chance of storm storms Monday morning. Heavy rainfall is possible.
There is a chance of storm storms Monday morning. Heavy rainfall is possible.
There is a chance of storm storms Monday morning. Heavy rainfall is possible.
As mentioned, there will be a risk of storms Monday night and into the morning hours on Tuesday. Then some intervals of sunshine, with another chance of showers and storms later during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. It is going to be rather warm on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Still humid with highs in the upper 80s. Partly sunny Thursday with a chance of a storm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Hot and a little humid Friday and into the holiday weekend. More sun than clouds with afternoon temps rising close to 90 degrees. First Alert Weather Days are possible Friday, Saturday and next Sunday if the temperatures do make it to 90°, with heat index values that may be in the mid 90s. Summer is here and it is going to feel like it this week.

There is a chance of storm storms Monday evening and night. Heavy rainfall is possible.
There is a chance of storm storms later Monday evening and night. Heavy rainfall is possible.
