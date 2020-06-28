First Alert Weather Day Monday: Strong storms with the potential of heavy rainfall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday with the potential of rounds of storms that could produce heavy rainfall of 1-2″ in a short period of time, causing localized flooding, especially from the Highway 51/I-39 corridor onto the west.

One or more rounds of storms could impact North Central Wisconsin on Monday, producing heavy rainfall in some locales and possibly some flooding. (WSAW)

A warm front will be lifting northeast across the region tonight into Monday. Storms are expected to develop to our west in eastern Minnesota later tonight and track east into the Wisconsin River Valley early Monday morning. The storms could be strong, with gusty winds up to 40 mph, but the main threat will be from torrential downpours associated with storms, which may cause some flooding. The first rounds of storms will be from 3 AM to 10 AM Monday morning, followed by a lull with perhaps some sunshine late morning into the afternoon Monday. The next push of storms could develop later Monday afternoon or into the evening and affect parts of the area Monday night into the overnight hours. Once again, heavy rainfall will be the main concern.

The week ahead will feature humid and rather warm conditions with additional storm chances.

