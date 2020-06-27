Advertisement

Wausau Fire Department unveils new station

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau fire department’s 2nd district has a brand new station on the west side of town. This brand new fire department replaces and old one that dates back to the 1970s.

This one is modern.

“This is a day that will be remembered for a long, long time,” said Tracey Kujawa, Chief of the Wausau Fire Department.

The station has many amenities it didn’t have before. Like simply fitting the trucks into the building. The old station didn’t have doors as this new one has.

“We didn’t have a ladder truck at the old station, we actually didn’t have room for it. And we actually have the ability to be able to put it out here now,” said Chief Kujawa.

“This will be the first station that provides us with the space that we need and the up to date amenities that we have,” says Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

Other benefits include housing a washer and dryer and actually being able to wash their uniforms immediately after use. It also has a filtration system so diesel fumes don’t get into the living quarters and has a spot where they can fill their oxygen tanks, something they didn’t have before.

“It saves time and it saves resources. And I think people are really excited. I don’t know if you talked to any of the firefighters who are going to be working here but they are so pumped,” Mayor Rosenberg said.

We did speak to them. And they are indeed “pumped.”

“It’s a beautiful structure and a beautiful building in a great community,” said David Briggs, the training division chief for the Wausau Fire Department.

Besides the structure, it has a state of the ark alerting system. Chief Kujawa says that makes for quicker response times.

“We have different components of it that will make us, will allow us to respond more quickly to the community’s needs.”

