Advertisement

Princeton to remove Wilson name from public policy school

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2015 file photo shows the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University in Princeton, N.J. Princeton University announced Monday, April 4, 2016, that Woodrow Wilson's name will remain on Princeton University's public policy school, despite calls to remove it because the former U.S. president was a segregationist.
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2015 file photo shows the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University in Princeton, N.J. Princeton University announced Monday, April 4, 2016, that Woodrow Wilson's name will remain on Princeton University's public policy school, despite calls to remove it because the former U.S. president was a segregationist.(Mel Evans | AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Princeton University has announced plans to remove the name of former President Woodrow Wilson from its public policy school because of his segregationist views, reversing a decision the Ivy League school made four years ago to retain the name.

University president Christopher Eisgruber said in a letter to the school community Saturday that the board of trustees had concluded that “Wilson’s racist views and policies make him an inappropriate namesake” for Princeton’s School of Public and International Affairs and the residential college.

Eisgruber said the trustees decided in April 2016 on some changes to make the university “more inclusive and more honest about its history” but decided to retain Wilson’s name, but revisited the issue in light of the recent killings of George Floyd and others.

Wilson, governor of New Jersey from 1911 to 1913 and then the 28th U.S. president from 1913 to 1921, supported segregation and imposed it on several federal agencies not racially divided up to that point. He also barred Black students from Princeton while serving as university president and spoke approvingly of the Ku Klux Klan.

Earlier this month, Monmouth University of New Jersey removed Wilson’s name from one of its most prominent buildings, citing efforts to increase diversity and inclusiveness. The superintendent of the Camden school district also announced plans to rename Woodrow Wilson High School, one of the district’s two high schools.

“Wilson’s racism was significant and consequential even by the standards of his own time,” Eisgruber said, adding that the former president’s segregationist policies “make him an especially inappropriate namesake for a public policy school.”

The trustees said they had taken what they called “this extraordinary step” because Wilson’s name was not appropriate “for a school whose scholars, students, and alumni must be firmly committed to combatting the scourge of racism in all its forms.”

The school will now be known as the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, he said. Princeton had already planned to close Wilson College and retire its name after opening two new residential colleges currently under construction but will change the name to First College immediately.

Eisgruber said the conclusions “may seem harsh to some” since Wilson is credited with having “remade Princeton, converting it from a sleepy college into a great research university,” and he went on to become president and receive a Nobel Prize.

But while Princeton honored Wilson despite or perhaps even in ignorance of his views, that is part of the problem, Eisgruber said. “Princeton is part of an America that has too often disregarded, ignored, or excused racism, allowing the persistence of systems that discriminate against Black people,” he said.

Four years ago, a 10-member committee gathered input from Wilson scholars and more than 600 submissions from alumni, faculty and the public before concluding that Wilson’s accomplishments merited commemoration, so long as his faults were also candidly recognized. The committee report also said using his name “implies no endorsement of views and actions that conflict with the values and aspirations of our times.”

Princeton will retain Wilson’s name on an award given annually to an undergraduate alumnus or alumna since it stems from a gift that requires that the prize be named for Wilson and honor his “conviction that education is for ‘use’ and … the high aims expressed in his memorable phrase, ‘Princeton in the Nation’s Service,” the trustees said.

Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes even as he pleaded for air and stopped moving.

__

This story has been corrected to note that Monmouth University action came earlier in the month rather than earlier this week.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Bagged salad recall expands to Walmart amid cyclospora outbreak

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Earlier this month, Fresh Express, the company that produced the salads, recalled similar items sold at Hy-vee, Aldi and Jewel-Osco stores in the Midwest.

National Politics

4 men charged in attempt to tear down Jackson statue near White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington, D.C., square where the statue is located has been the site of protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis.

National

Suspect crashed car into Walmart distribution center, shot employees, Calif. authorities say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Police officers exchanged fire with the suspected shooter in the distribution center's parking lot, fatally wounding him with a shot to the chest.

National

Diplomat: Chances 'close to zero' US travelers will be allowed in reopened EU

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Only travelers from those countries with rates of infection from COVID-19 as good as or better than the European Union will be allowed into the region as lockdown restrictions ease.

Coronavirus

Texas couple married for 53 years dies from coronavirus while holding hands

Updated: 4 hours ago
The couple's son says nurses made his parents’ last moments special by making sure the two were in the same room with their hands placed near each other.

Latest News

National

Texas nurses move married couple dying of COVID-19 to same room for last moments

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The couple's son says nurses made his parents’ last moments special by making sure the two were in the same room with their hands placed near each other.

National

1 dead after shooting at California distribution center; suspect killed

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials say the suspect, a 31-year-old who still hasn’t been identified, has a history with the workplace.

National

Shooting at Ky. park during Breonna Taylor protest leaves 1 dead

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Deputies performed life-saving measures on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

News

Lettuce Recall Linked to Cyclospora

Updated: 6 hours ago
Lettuce Recall Linked to Cyclospora

News

'Back The Blue' Rally Disrupted By Protesters

Updated: 6 hours ago
'Back The Blue' Rally Disrupted By Protesters

News

National Guard Aid With Covid Testing

Updated: 6 hours ago
National Guard Aid With Covid Testing