Man whose arrest lead to violent protests in Madison charged

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

Federal prosecutors have charged a Black man whose arrest triggered a violent protest in Wisconsin’s capital city with extorting local businesses.

U.S. Attorney Scott Balder charged Devonere Johnson with extortion interfering with interstate commerce on Friday.

Madison Police arrested Johnson on Tuesday afternoon after he entered a bar with a baseball bat and megaphone.

His arrest triggered a demonstration that saw protesters tear down two statues outside the state Capitol and assault a state legislator on the Capitol lawn.

Someone in the crowd also threw a fire bomb into a city-county building

