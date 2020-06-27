Advertisement

Investigation into photos found hanging on park tree closed

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department says photos of Black people who were killed by law enforcement or private citizens that were found hanging by nooses in a Milwaukee park were put there by a Black man trying to teach his son a history lesson and invoke a community conversation.

The department said Friday it decided against recommending charges, calling it “a misguided attempt to shed light on a subject difficult to grasp in this country.”

The 53-year-old man told police that he wanted to start a conversation about the deaths and teach his son a lesson about the history of lynchings in America.

