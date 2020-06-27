First Alert Weather: Warm end to weekend, risk of storms in days ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A quiet night ahead with a mainly clear sky. Lows by morning ranging from the upper 50s to low to mid 60s. More sun than clouds and continued warm on Sunday. About as nice as you could ask for when it comes to being the last Sunday in June. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid 80s.

A fair amount of sun and warm on Sunday. (WSAW)

A warm front will be lifting north across the region Sunday night into Monday. Accompanying this front will be the risk of scattered showers and storms. Any stronger storms that could affect the area overnight into Monday morning may produce downpours and gusty winds, along with frequent lightning. At this point, these storms are not expected to be severe and will not warrant a First Alert Weather Day being issued. No less, don’t be surprised to be woken up early on Monday if storms are moving through your area.

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible with storms during the morning hours on Monday. (WSAW)

Warm and more humid in the week ahead with an additional chance of showers or storms Monday afternoon and again on Tuesday in the second half of the day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday might be the hottest day of the week with a fair amount of sunshine and highs climbing to around 90. If the trend continues for Wednesday to feature highs making it to 90 degrees, a First Alert Day will be issued, since not only will it be hot, but also humid. The feels like temperature could rise into the mid 90s on Wednesday. Thursday will be another rather warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s.

Late in the week and heading into the 4th of July on Saturday will continue to the above-average temperatures and somewhat humid conditions. There is a chance of storms on Saturday afternoon into the evening.

